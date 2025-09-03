By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Suzuki Launches Installment Plan For Alto Vxl Ags

Suzuki Pakistan, in partnership with Chichawatni Motors, has rolled out a five-year installment plan for its popular hatchback, the Suzuki Alto VXL AGS. The offer comes under the Suzuki Auto Finance Arrangement Program.

According to details, buyers can now pay a fixed monthly installment of Rs. 42,724 over a period of 60 months (five years). This financing option makes the Alto more affordable for urban drivers. However, the final amount may vary depending on the down payment, insurance costs, and bank terms.

Variant Duration Monthly Installment Total Duration (Months) 
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS 5 Years Rs. 42,724 60

The Suzuki Alto VXL AGS is aimed at city commuters, offering a compact design, automatic gear shift (AGS), dual airbags, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

Customers interested in availing this installment option can book the vehicle through the Suzuki Chichawatni online booking portal or by contacting 0318-6139372 and 0349-3648694. The scheme is also available through authorized Suzuki dealerships across Pakistan.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

