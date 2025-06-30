Swiss Made Robot Dog Now Tosses Objects With Freaky Precision

Move over airport baggage handlers. A Swiss-built robot dog just learned how to stand up, pick up boxes, and launch them with eerie human precision.

Developed by Swiss Mile, a spin-off from ETH Zurich, this four-legged machine doesn’t just fetch; it flings.

More Than Just a Fancy Dog on Wheels

The hybrid marvel that is Swiss Mile’s robot can swiftly navigate on four wheels and switch to a bipedal shape when the task calls for more deft handling. It can go nearly 14 mph (22kmph), climb stairs expertly, and shift gears for more controlled standing and maneuvering.

What makes it truly magical is its brain. A curiosity-driven learning system powers this robot instead of being programmed step-by-step. That bodes well for its ability to learn from its mistakes and try again. It skipped over the directions and tossed the boxes into the bins without thinking. It tried things out, discovered what worked, and then kept getting better.

So what happened? It has obviously spent a lot of time on loading docks because of the way it tosses.

Robot Dog Is Not Just for Show

Sure, it looks cool. But this robot is built for real-world action. Named ANYmal, it can carry up to 50 kilograms and is being developed for environments like warehouses, airports, and even disaster zones. This box-throwing demo is just one example of how it can take over physical jobs that require both brains and brawn.

Why ANYmal Means for the Future

ANYmal’s success proves that robots are inching closer to real autonomy. It’s no longer about stiff arms on factory floors. With the ability to teach itself and adapt on the fly, ANYmal points to a future where robots can fill human-like roles in industries that need muscle, mobility, and a little creativity.

So don’t be surprised if your next warehouse worker has four wheels, two legs, and a surprisingly good throwing arm.