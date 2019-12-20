Systems Limited hosted a QA Meetup in Lahore

Systems Limited is currently a leading global technology and business process outsourcing service provider, that is delivering technology-led BPO services and innovative business solutions. Systems Limited has over 4,000 employees globally in different regions.

System limited has recently hosted a QA Meetup – Lahore, which was held at FAST – NUCES, Lahore campus on November 30th. The theme of the event revolved around the idea of exploring the role of Quality Assurance in some different aspects of business processes. The event was attended by some of the top QA professionals in the industry. Prior to this event in Lahore, another QA meetup was held in Karachi which was a big success. After the recitation of the Holy Quran, the event started with full throttle. There was a total of 5 speakers at QA Meetup – Lahore to share their expertise on different topics and after that, a panel discussion was aligned for the event where experts from the industries answered multiple questions regarding QA with full enthusiasm.

The first speaker was Fareed Kamran – Agile coach, Systems Ltd. He discussed the role of QA in Agile that QA function is the necessity of any project methodology. All the work that is done in a project needs to verify by the time it can consider complete, especially before when it is about to reach an end-user. The very function of Quality Assurance is to double-check and test the development; which means to compare the actual results of the development with the expected results. The second speaker of the event was Usman Khan – Sr. QA Manager, NBS he shared his knowledge on Effectively testing today’s Analytical Ecosystem. He shared that the organizations that develop software have changed over the last few years, the developers are working on a faster pace and developing content in lesser time then every. So as being a tester, you have to keep up with the pace. He also discussed the benefits of DevOps in the IT industry.

Moving on to the next speaker Umar Hyatt – Manager Information Security Allied Bank Ltd discussed security. Umar Hyatt has 12 years of experience in the IT industry, including 7 years of experience in information security. As he is an expert in offensive security, penetration testing, and source code audits he enlightened the audience with all these concepts. And shared his experience of working for numerous multinational software companies, Banks and Pakistan Government Ministries.



After Umar Hyatt, Kashif Chaudhry – Solution Architect, Arbisoft talked about quality assurance shifts to quality engineering. And at the end Ahsan Akhter – CEO MeetAhsan. Ahsan Akhtar is a profound name in the local software ecosystem having almost 10 years of professional working experience in software quality assurance. He has also worked as a security auditor on various freelancing platforms, holds selenium automation testing training center in Lahore and had been running it for the last 4 years. He has delivered automation testing training to many freshers and industry professionals, which are currently using those practices in the software industry. He was invited to the stage to share his experience of automation and how to excel in automation. He engaged the audience with his speech and entertained all the quires on the topic. All these industry gurus shared a ton of knowledge with the audience and industry professionals on that day.

After the speaker’s session, we further moved to the panel discussion and Q&A session. There was a total of 5 panelists and it was focused on the future of quality, and the real-world impact it has on the business. The panel discussion was led by Adeel Siddiqui – QA Advisory at Systems as a moderator. The panel further included Usman Riaz – QA Manager, Cure MD, Zohaib Faran – Consultant, Alphabold, Rizwan Jafri – QA Teamlead, Sendoso, Sadia Malik – Ex. Manager, Kualitatem and Zunair Haseeb – AVPz Systems Ltd. All these experts from different domains helped the audience to clarify their concepts and shared knowledge with one-on-one discussions. Next Head of the Quality Assurance at Sabir’s Poultry – Khalid Javed shared his personal experiences and knowledge to make the audience better understand the importance of QA.

The event concluded with a thank you note and an award distribution ceremony. This QA Meetup – Lahore gave Quality Assurance professionals a platform to explore, engage and grow together. After the success of QA Meetup in Lahore and Karachi, Systems Ltd is looking forward to organizing a bigger and better event next year.

