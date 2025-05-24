Systems Limited Suspends Trading on PSX Due to Stock Split

Systems Limited (PSX: SYS), a prominent technology company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), temporarily suspends its share trading from May 29 to May 30, 2025. This action is being taken to implement a stock split, which involves changing the face value of its shares from Rs. 10 to Rs. 2.







This strategic move will significantly increase the total number of outstanding shares from 293,116,150 to 1,465,580,750, while the company’s total paid-up capital will remain unchanged. The primary purpose of a stock split is typically to make shares more accessible and affordable to a wider range of investors. So, it enhances the liquidity and potentially attracts a broader shareholder base. Companies often undertake stock splits when their share prices have risen considerably, as it signals confidence in future growth and aims to maintain an optimal trading range.

Systems Limited is a major player in the Pakistani IT sector. In September 2021, it became the first Pakistani IT company to cross PKR 100 billion in market capitalization, reaching PKR 102 billion with a share price of PKR 740.93. As of May 19, 2025, its market capitalization stands at approximately USD 559 million.

As of May 23, 2025, Systems Limited’s stock was trading around PKR 552.00. Over the past year, the stock has shown a significant increase of 35.84%, and over five years, it has surged by an impressive 720.82%, highlighting its strong growth trajectory. The company reached its all-time high on December 12, 2024, with a price of PKR 647.00.