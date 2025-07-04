Techjuice And It Ministry Connect Minister Shaza Assures Support To Foster Tech Landscape

Islamabad: Talal Ch, CEO of TechJuice, Pakistan’s leading digital media platform covering technology, startups, and innovation, met with Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja at the Ministry’s headquarters.

The discussion centered on leveraging digital media to strengthen collaboration between government initiatives and the tech sector while amplifying the voices of local entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, Talal Ch emphasized TechJuice’s role as a vital bridge connecting Pakistan’s tech ecosystem with consumers, investors, and policymakers. He outlined a strategic plan to align the burgeoning startup community with public-sector projects, ensuring broader access to digital solutions and facilitating continuous knowledge exchange.

Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja applauded TechJuice’s efforts to promote innovation nationwide and affirmed the ministry’s full support. She recognized the platform’s impact in raising awareness of homegrown technological developments and committed to working closely with TechJuice to foster an inclusive and competitive environment for startups.

Both parties agreed to establish a joint effort responsible for crafting targeted initiatives, such as regular media briefings, tech startup showcases, highlighting success stories, and resolving core issues. These collaborative efforts aim to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation and drive sustainable growth across the technology landscape.

TechJuice, founded in 2015, has grown into Pakistan’s go-to source for technology news, analysis, and insight. With a mission to empower the nation’s digital future, TechJuice continues to deliver timely, reliable, and in-depth coverage for entrepreneurs, investors, and tech enthusiasts.