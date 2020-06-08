TECNO Launched SPARK 5 Pro: 5 Cameras, 5000mAh Battery & 6.6” HD Display

Globally acclaimed smartphone brand TECNO has finally launched its flagship smartphone, SPARK 5 series containing Five Cameras, in Pakistan. The series was launched in a Live Online event aired from TECNO’s Official Facebook Page on June 7th, 2020 at 7:00 PM. This series consists of two unique versions, Spark 5 for Rs.19,999 & Spark 5 Pro for Rs.21,499.

TECNO successfully unveiled another budget-friendly and cutting-edge technology smartphone for its consumers. The premium Spark 5 is an upgraded version of Spark 4 launched in 2019. Like its precursors, Spark 5 consists of relatively more impressive and sleek features. It is equipped with 6.6’’ HD Display Screen, Resolution of 720×1600 pixels, 90.2% screen-to-body display ratio consisting of a punch-hole selfie camera powered by Andriod Q with MT6762D MediaTek chipset.

The processor of Spark 5 is attached with 4+64 GB in-built storage memory packed with rear quad-cameras of 13+2(macro)+2(depth) MPs and a Punch-hole front camera of 8MPs aligned with 6 Quad-led flashes. Contrarily, Spark 5 Pro comes with 4+128 GB memory featuring 16M+4 AI Quad and 8MP AI Selfie Camera. The two versions come with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI camera options with advanced lenses. Moreover, this handset consists of 5000mAh battery and supports 4G band connectivity.

The company’s General Manager, Creek Ma, on this latest innovation says:

“TECNO has always manufactured the most innovative products in the tech market. The teasers of SPARK 5 gathered great response from the Pakistani audience and we assume that this launch would be hallmark of this year. In pursuit of providing best quality products we have integrated advanced AI Technology and Quintet cameras in this upgraded Spark edition. This futuristic avant-garde would surely provide the professional photography experience to locals at an affordable price.”

TECNO’s Spark 5 series is expected to be the most successful launch of the brand. It is available in the lively hues of Misty grey, Vacation blue, Ice jadeite and Spark orange designed in catchy apparels. From 10th-14th of June, 2020 there would be Flash Sale Event of Spark 5 series on DARAZ, the best online shopping store of Pakistan. If you are lucky to log in first you will get the opportunity to avail the discount of 2000 PKR on the brand-new Spark series. Stay Tuned!

