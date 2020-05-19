TECNO’s “Double Your Happiness” Online Lucky Draw is Going LIVE Soon

TECNO Mobile’s Ramadan campaign, “Double Your Happiness” worth Rs. 100 Million Discount Offers would finally be going LIVE today from the official Facebook page of @TecnoMobilePakistan. The 1st Round of the Lucky Draw would be live-streamed today evening i.e. 19th May 2020 at 7 p.m. This 1st Round of #OnlineLuckyDraw would be hosted by the renowned tech-expert Bilal Munir, famously known as the #VideoWaliSarkar.

This CSR Campaign is based on two exclusive rounds which would include a range of exciting discounts, cashback offers, and various gift hampers. People would also be able to avail discounts on TECNO’s latest smartphones: Camon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 lite during the week of Ramadan activity. Participants of this Lucky Draw would get a chance to win exciting goods like, TECNO’s recently launched Camon 15 Pro and Pouvoir 4, LED TV, washing machines, microwaves, motorcycles and many more expensive gift hampers.

To win all these prizes you have to follow these simple rules to become a participant,

Purchase any of TECNO’s handsets from Camon12 Air, Spark 4, Spark 4 lite , in the week of Ramadan activity from 16th till 24th of May . On this purchase you would be required to give your details in the promotional flyer which will get you an entry ticket for the Online Lucky Draw

Respective customers can follow @TecnoMobilePakistan Facebook page to stay tuned with the updates of #OnlineLuckyDraw after the purchase.

If you lose the chance of winning in the 1st Round on 19 th you could avail another chance in the 2nd Round .

You might be curious about how would you claim your gifts in this Online activity. Well!

TECNO social media team will Lucky draw an IMEI number by Facebook livestreaming . Result will be made public in the live video and through Facebook posters.

Customers can dial *#06# to get their IMEI number to compare it with the winning number .

If you win the game, you’d be asked to provide your CNIC, name, box and phone IMEI picture details to TECNO ’s official Facebook account.

From there TECNO social media team will guide you how to get retrieve the rewards.

The list of Winners list would be published on @TecnoMobilePakistan Facebook page on 28th May .

Voila! If you have luckily bought TECNO smartphone from 16th May onwards then do not forget to tune in for TECNO’s Official Facebook page to find yourself as the winner of Online Lucky Draw. This is your only chance to Double your Eid Happiness and also to motivate others to not miss this bounteous opportunity. TECNO has yet again elevated itself among its rivals by this CSR campaign and has set forth an example in the domain of brand equity.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk