Telenor Pakistan Collaborates with Garena Free Fire to Explore Gaming Talent in Pakistan

Telenor Pakistan, being at the forefront of innovation remains committed to enabling the youth by connecting them to what matters most through personalised digital solutions and experiences. Strengthening this resolve, in yet another an industry first, Telenor Pakistan has collaborated with Garena for Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) 2020 and co-partnered for the Asia Series Pakistan Qualifier 2020 tournaments launched for the first time in Pakistan.

This collaboration in the e-sports ambit will support Garena in hosting and organising Esport events nationwide, offering contextualised content to help explore the talent and nurture the mobile gaming community of Pakistan.

Garena Free Fire is one of the biggest use cases of Mobile Gaming in Pakistan. It became the most downloaded mobile game with over 100 million daily active users globally and received the award for “Best Popular Vote Game” by Google Play in 2019. Garena has recently launched the Pakistan Server to help optimise the gameplay while establishing their presence in the gaming community of Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan is an active catalyst towards the development of the gaming ecosystem and has launched various initiatives with the aim of promoting gaming in the country. With this collaboration, Telenor Pakistan wants to optimise the experience and offer personalised content to support the gaming community of Pakistan.

“Telenor Pakistan is leveraging the power of digital technologies and partnerships to enable and empower every Pakistani, especially the youth. We are constantly innovating to serve our customers with More se Zyada value, and contributing to the country’s digital ecosystem with latest technologies and solutions in order to become an essential part of people’s everyday lives,” said Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan. “We are very excited about our partnership with Gerena as we aim to revolutionise gaming as a career and eventually place Pakistan on the international gamers map,” he added.

216 teams have registered for the tournament and top 4 teams from each city qualifier will compete in Final Qualifier, the tournaments will be live streamed on Telenor Pakistan’s Facebook page as well as Garena’s YouTube channel. FFCS 2020 Pakistan Qualifiers tournament for Karachi and Lahore has taken place and the Islamabad Qualifier is scheduled to be held on 1st Nov 2020. Final Qualifier will be held Online, where 12 teams will compete against each other and top 2 teams will be selected for Asia Series qualifiers

and final.

Telenor Pakistan is as always leading from the front in gaming and constantly exploring inventive ways to enrich user experience beyond connectivity, by developing gaming as a strong area of innovation. With the turn of the millennium, the affordable internet, and progressing game technology, Telenor Pakistan wants to offer prodigious gaming experience to all gamer profiles and supports them to represent Pakistan at the global level.

