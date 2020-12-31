Telenor Pakistan hasn’t paid Rs. 2.85 billion in income tax arrears

Telenor tower controllers across Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been sealed by the Commissioner Inland Revenue for payment of Rs. 2,854,949, 287 in income tax arrears. According to the Commissioner office, a notice was served to the company prior to the sealing of the towers.

For the recovery of the tax from the company, the order for sealing the towers was signed by Inland Revenue Deputy Commissioner, according to the tax laws. Given below is the notice by the IR Office:

Telenor Pakistan in a statement to ProPakistani said that “the Authority hastily proceeded to seal some of our sites…without following due process of the law.” Given below is the complete statement by Telenor Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) Kamal Ahmed:

“Telenor Pakistan was recently made aware of a tax demand from Inland Revenue Department AJK. We have strong reservations on the assessment of this demand and are challenging this demand before appropriate forums. However, without following due process of law, the Authority hastily proceeded to seal some of our sites which has resulted in service shutdown in certain areas, impacting and disrupting lives of people of AJK.”

As per the telco, they are actively engaged in discussions with the IR office for resolution of the issue.