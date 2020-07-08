Telenor Pakistan joins hands with PRCS with a contribution of PKR 61 million in support of COVID-19 Relief Efforts

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the affluent section of society needed to support the relief efforts of the government and help the poor families affected by Covid-19 Pandemic. He said the Pandemic had brought many economic and social challenges which could be met by the joint efforts of all segments of society. The President expressed these views while talking to the CEO, Telenor Pakistan, Mr. Irfan Wahab Khan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The CEO Telenor presented a donation worth of Rs. 61 million to the President to support the relief efforts of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) against Covid-19 in the country. He informed the President that Telenor Pakistan had joined hands with PRCS to provide food ration packs for 4500 poor families in nine districts and Personal Protective Equipments to doctors and Paramedics in eleven districts of the country affected by Covid-19.

The President appreciated the contribution provided by the Telenor to help the poor families and support the relief efforts of PRCS.

