Telenor Pakistan launches industry first Virtual Summer Internship Program 2020

Being a frontrunner in digitalisation and fully committed to agility, flexibility and mobility as part of its culture, Telenor Pakistan has taken an industry first initiative to launch its flagship Summer Internship Program 2020 virtually to ensure the youth continues to get the opportunity to learn and grow. This program focuses on enabling and equipping the interns at a time of dynamic change to experience the reinvention of roles and new ways of working before they enter a renewed job market.

The purpose of this Virtual Summer Internship Program is to continue providing learning opportunities to students and ensure that they adapt to the new norm and do meaningful work in the shadow of industry experts. These interns will have full access to Telenor Pakistan’s complete learning library including courses from LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, Udemy and Telenor’s own learning paths for them to train, upskill and build business acumen. While the internship opportunities by some companies across the country have been deferred due to the pandemic, Telenor Pakistan has innovated to virtually give this learning opportunity which is the need of the hour to nurture these apprentices and get them ready for the future.

“In this rapidly changing world, we at Telenor Pakistan believe it is our responsibility to equip our youth with skillsets of the future and familiarise them with working in the new norm. Our Virtual Summer Internship Program 2020 is a testament to our resilience and creativity and an important part of our recruitment strategy in order to tap into fresh, diverse and bold perspectives.” Said Oystein Bakken, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan. “The future is digital and it is absolutely necessary for the new talent to acclimatise themselves with this way of work as they kick start their careers in the coming year. I’d like to welcome all selected interns to Telenor Pakistan where they will join us in practicing innovation and embracing disruption on a daily basis.”

To nurture innovation, flexible working has been part of Telenor Pakistan’s DNA, and being part of a leading innovator, the interns will be actively working on projects that enable connectivity and services for millions across the country. In order to drive higher engagement and participation, our internship program will entail a rewards and recognition model to identify top performers.

Telenor Pakistan’s virtual summer internship program spans over 6 weeks and will kick off from June 29. During this course, the interns will expand their knowledge base by challenge themselves personally and professionally, connecting with mentors and getting hands on experience of working on projects with industry experts.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk