Telenor Services Disrupted by Fibre Cuts

Telenor Network in Pakistan is reportedly facing network problems, and a diverse group of consumers are unable to access a variety of services as a result.

Several areas of Sindh and central Punjab have experienced damage to their optical fiber networks as a result of recent severe rainfall and flash flooding, according to a statement released by the firm and published on Twitter.

Damage has been done to optical fiber networks in some regions of Sindh and Central Punjab as a result of severe rains and flash floods. As a direct consequence of this, it is possible that a significant number of our customers may be subject to interruptions in service, which is something that we truly regret. Our operational staff are putting forth extra effort to restore services as quickly as possible.

— Telenor Pakistan (@telenorpakistan) August 17, 2022

The statement expressed sorrow that “as a result, many of our customers may be experiencing service interruptions,” which was included in the statement. In addition, the statement included the following: “Our field staff are working diligently to restore services as a priority.”

In reaction to the tweet from the corporation, several people from all around Pakistan complained of disruptions in the services they were receiving.

Customers in places including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi noticed interruptions in the services they received. Users of Telenor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have also reported that their services have been disrupted, while they wait for the service company to resume their services immediately.