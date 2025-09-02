The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology has expressed deep concerns over the possible exit of Telenor Pakistan, warning that it could create serious challenges for the telecom sector, particularly in the rollout of 5G services.

During the meeting, a PTA member emphasized that a decision on the merger of telecom companies must be finalized before the highly anticipated 5G auction. He emphasized that industry consolidation is crucial for ensuring smooth operations and financial stability in the sector.

Former IT Minister and Senator Anusha Rahman blamed PTA’s policies for Telenor’s decision to leave Pakistan.

“Telenor’s exit from Pakistan is due to PTA’s policies,” she remarked, questioning whether the regulator had held any policy-level discussions with the company to encourage it to stay.

The PTA representative acknowledged that Telenor had “three to four major issues” but argued that “all telecom companies have challenges, and we have been informing the Advisory Committee about them regularly.”

Senator Anusha Rahman pressed further, stressing that if Pakistan is seeking new investment in the telecom sector, then it is crucial to engage directly with Telenor.

She warned, “Telenor’s exit will create serious quality of service issues.”

Officials from the Ministry of IT assured the committee that Telenor would be taken into confidence regarding the upcoming 5G package. The committee, however, demanded a separate briefing on the proposed Telenor–Ufone merger, signaling the significance of consolidation in shaping the industry’s future.

In addition, the Standing Committee summoned the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to its next meeting to review merger implications and market competition concerns.

The session underscored a growing sense of urgency as Pakistan moves closer to its 5G ambitions, with lawmakers emphasizing that unresolved disputes with major operators like Telenor could have serious repercussions for service quality, competition, and investment in the telecom sector.