By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 44 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ptcl

A meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Aminul Haque, was held today. The session focused on the sale and purchase agreement of PTCL properties, which was placed on the committee’s agenda. Etisalat Group CEO Hatem Dowidar joined the meeting via Zoom to provide updates on the matter.

However, tensions rose during the session as the chairman of the committee expressed strong dissatisfaction with PTCL officials. He noted that PTCL failed to submit answers to the committee’s questions on time. He further stated that the responses should have been shared with the committee members at least 3 to 4 days earlier.

At this point, committee member Sher Ali criticized PTCL and suggested disciplinary action instead of mere dissatisfaction. CEO Hatem Dowidar also briefed committee members during the session. He emphasized that Pakistan and the UAE share strong and brotherly relations.

Dowidar added that the Etisalat Group is focusing on advanced technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence (AI). Later, officials from the Privatization Commission gave a detailed briefing to the members regarding PTCL properties. They stated that PTCL was privatized back in 2006 under an international agreement.

Furthermore, they clarified that PTCL is a subsidiary of the Ministry of IT and Telecom. They added that, if the ministry permits, a more detailed briefing can be given, but it should be held in camera. Committee member Sadiq Memon objected to this, saying that such arrangements should have been communicated earlier.

He called it a result of the inefficiency of both the Ministry of IT and the Privatization Commission. PTCL officials clarified that the agreement was not directly with PTCL, but rather between the Government of Pakistan and Etisalat Group.

Committee member Sher Ali once again rebuked PTCL officials. He remarked, “You’re not sitting in your Board of Directors meeting.” To conclude, the Parliamentary Secretary for IT and Telecom proposed an in-camera session in the next meeting.

Finally, the chairman of the committee postponed the PTCL properties agenda until the next meeting, which will be held in camera.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

