Tesla’s Robot Optimus Can Now Cook

Tesla’s robot has gained significant attention online, particularly after a recent video from Tesla Optimus/X showcased its cooking abilities. Demonstrations of Tesla’s Optimus reveal substantial advancements in its capability to handle household chores. The videos illustrate the robot performing various domestic tasks, including stirring a pot, taking out the trash, and cleaning surfaces.







A key factor in Optimus’s expanded capabilities is its innovative learning approach. Tesla reports that the robot is mastering these tasks through a single neural network, which learns by analyzing videos of humans performing similar activities. This method is a substantial leap from traditional programming, allowing for faster acquisition of new skills. According to Elon Musk, the company also plans to enhance it by training the robot using internet videos, even those captured from various angles.

While the prospect of a cooking robot is exciting, experts note that Optimus is still in the early stages of development. Previous demonstrations sometimes relied on teleoperation, which raised questions about true autonomy. However, the move towards autonomous task execution through neural networks signifies a major step forward. Tesla aims to deploy Optimus in its factories by 2025 and potentially sell to external customers by 2026, envisioning it as a universal assistant for repetitive, dangerous, or tedious tasks.