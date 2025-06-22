Tesla is set to launch its highly anticipated robotaxi service on June 22, but the rollout won’t be as autonomous as once promised.







Contrary to Elon Musk’s earlier claim of rides with “no one in the car,” the pilot program will feature human “safety monitors” in the front passenger seat, signaling a cautious approach amid rising regulatory concerns.

Select Tesla investors and influencers have received exclusive invitations to experience the new service. However, these initial trips will only be available between 6 a.m. and midnight, within a geofenced area, notably excluding airports. Trips may also be canceled or restricted due to bad weather conditions.

The pilot will operate using 10 to 20 Tesla Model Y vehicles, each monitored by a human in the front seat to ensure safety, a major departure from Tesla’s earlier messaging about fully driverless capabilities.







For now, the program remains invite-only, and each guest is allowed to bring along one companion aged 18 or older. No public launch date has been revealed, keeping the service tightly controlled as Tesla gathers performance data and feedback.

Regulatory Heat and Legal Hurdles

The scaled-back launch follows increasing pressure from regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently requested Tesla to explain how the system performs in low-visibility and poor weather conditions, raising red flags over its real-world safety.

Meanwhile, in Texas, where Tesla’s headquarters are located, lawmakers are urging the company to delay operations until new laws governing autonomous vehicles take effect in September. The upcoming regulations will mandate that robotaxi services obtain formal authorization from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles before going fully driverless.

Despite the current limitations, the launch of Tesla’s robotaxi marks a significant milestone in the company’s pursuit of full autonomy. Musk has consistently framed self-driving technology as central to Tesla’s future, though the presence of human safety staff suggests that fully autonomous operation remains a work in progress.

Whether Tesla can deliver on its ultimate promise of a completely driverless experience, free from human intervention, still “remains to be seen.”