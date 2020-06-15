TEVTA Punjab launches 5 E-learning online courses

TEVTA or The Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority recently launched 5 online courses for the people. The 5 courses comprise of Artificial intelligence, e-commerce training, Digital Marketing and SEO, Data Sciences, and Data Analyst.

The chairperson of TEVTA Ali Salman said that the main aim of launching the courses is to provide economic opportunities for the younger generation of Pakistan. Each participant would be able to earn over 100k with the help of these courses. As per Ali Salman due to nationwide lockdown, a great number of people have lost their jobs. Through these online courses, people will be able to increase their skills and will eventually find good-paying jobs. The duration of these courses will be anywhere between 3 to 6 months. Over 330 students will be able to take part in the courses by TEVTA but it is hoped that as time passes by more students will be adjusted in the courses.

The courses are a result of TEVTA’s joint venture with Able Tech solutions UAE and DATA Camp USA, Telemark Consulting, Tosharing.com, and Datawizards. The deadline for application is the 26th of June and the entire admission procedure is online. Earlier in April TEVTA decided to go digital and launched an e-learning program under the heading of Khushal Programme Pakistan.

Online e-training initiation aimed to provide economic rejuvenation. TEVTA’s pilot project was ESC or E-Commerce Specialist Course which enrolled about 500 students and trained them regarding the dos and don’ts of running E-Commerce stores in the country. However, the Memorandum of Understanding or MOU for these 5 online courses has been approved back in May.

