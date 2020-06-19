The Akhuwat Fellowship Program 2020 help the individuals in enhancing leadership skills

The first virtual fellowship program in Pakistan has been launched under the heading of Akhuwat Fellowship program.

Akhuwat-

The motive of this organization is to create a poverty-free society built on the foundation of equity and compassion. Akhuwat Foundation aims to empower the socially and economically challenged people in the society via offering education and interest-free microfinance,

This year the focus of the training is on different topics such as Education, Health-care, Human-centered design, Inter-faith Harmony, Environment, and Economics, etc.

The virtual training session will provide in-depth training to individuals on different topics such as poverty alleviation, sustainability, Development, and many more. The first session of training will begin from 8th July till the 30th of July. The second session will initiate from 5th August till the 27th of August.

So far the organization has trained thousands of young adults to make a change in society socially and economically. Due to the nationwide lockdown, THE AFP or Akhuwat Fellowship Program is going to be conducted online. The training will include creative webinars, interactive activities and sessions, and lectures by state-of-the-art professionals in Pakistan. Their program imparts active knowledge regarding the fieldwork, research, and project development that the trainees have to do to enhance their leadership and analytical skills. Applicants must be 16 years in age. The last date of application is the 23rd of June 2020.

