The NCRA is holding a Startup challenge in the fields of Robotics & Automation

The National Centre of Robotics and Automation has announced a Startup Challenge in the fields of Robotics and Automation.

The NCRA, with its central headquarter at the NUST College for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in Rawalpindi, has announced a Startup Challenge where concept designers all across the country can submit their ideas and potentially win a cash prize of PKR 300,000.

Those interested in applying need to submit a concept note by the 30th of September 2020. The template of the concept note can be found and downloaded from their website . The submitted concept note should contain the overall description of your idea, the outcomes and benefits that your project is expected to provide, the objectives you are hoping to fulfil, and the research approach you will be taking.

Once the concept notes are submitted, a handful of shortlisted start-up ideas will be chosen. They will be given the to develop their product and, lastly, they will pitch their finished products resulting in a group being declared the winner.

“This is a rewarding opportunity for innovators and researchers working on sustainable and innovative solutions addressing problems of local industry and socio-economic issues of Pakistan,” wrote NUST in a Facebook post.

In a nutshell, the start-ups applying to this challenge need to either be providing indigenous, automated product solution for any local industry in line with industry 3.0 – 4.0, or they need to provide an indigenously developed product that solves a societal or industrial problem using robotics and automation.

More information on the NCRA and this specific competition can be found on the NCRA website . You can also apply and submit your ideas here .

