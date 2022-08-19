The New iPhone Is About To Be Released Soon

Rumors are going around in the market right now that Apple has decided on an early release of the new iPhone 14. and Apple Watch Series 8. It was previously planned to be released in October but the latest seminar event of Apple and many insider reporters are claiming otherwise.

There is going to be another event on the 7 September on which the announcement of the release date is expected to be announced. The date that everyone is looking at is 16 September on which the official release is much more likely to occur. No one from Apple has come forward to affirm or eradicate the rumors, the fans are left on their own with the news. This suggests that the news has real potential to be true if they are not undermining it.

The event will most likely be about the launch of IOS16 along with the release date of the iPhone 14. A new chipset is also expected to be launched soon that will be installed in the new iPhone 14. The new chipset will be the A16 Bionic chip, according to Mac Rumors, the international ambassador of rumors, and it will be only 4nm thick. This new chip can improve the thickness of the phone, while the previous A15, which was being used since iPhone 12 is finally being replaced.

If we talk about other expected features of the new iPhone 14, it is expected to have a much larger 6.7 inches screen which is a huge upgrade from the previous 5.4 inches variants of iPhones that were being released. There are going to be two cutouts on the front side of the screen for cameras, one hole-shaped and another pill-shaped cutout are expected. Other than that, the battery is still going to be a big concern for the users as no variant has more than 4400mAH battery storage. iPhone 14 has 3279 mAh, iPhone 14 Max, 4325 mAh, iPhone 14 Pro, 3200 mAh, and iPhone 14 Pro Max has 4323 mAh of battery storage. The standard iPhone prices are expected from the iPhone 14 as well which are going to be in the range of $799 to $1199.

For the last few releases of iPhones, the thickness of the phone has been a major issue for the fans as well as the company. But this time around, Apple has tried to improve the width of the phone by making it somewhat thinner. It still is not the slimmest phone on the market, but it is better than the previous ones.