The World is Acknowledging IT Skills of Pakistani Youth: IT Minister

“The world is now openly acknowledging the IT skills of Pakistani youth,” said IT Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque, while speaking at the GITEX exhibition

Syed Amin ul Haque, the federal minister of IT & Telecom, stated the digital importance of Pakistan, saying that the country has skilled IT experts, a correct time zone and fluent English speakers that can speak with foreign clients using a decent accent.

According to the federal IT & Telecom minister, “the world is now openly acknowledging the IT skills of Pakistani youth.”

The above referenced statement is from the meeting between Syed Amin ul Haque and different international delegations in GITEX Morocco as sidelines engagements.

The topic of discussion for this meeting was the global and revolutionary challenges in the sector of IT and Telecom, faced by the Government of Pakistan.

The secretary of the General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Mr. Deemah Al-Yahiya and the Federal IT Minister, also launched a meeting. However, this meeting revolved around bilateral issues and ways to boost Digital Cooperation among the members of DCO.

Mr. Saeed Al-Gerghavi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy also discussed the different measures to ace investment opportunities in Pakistan with the IT Minister.

The IT minister was also called out by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos, Nigeria, during the session.

The opening ceremony of GITEX Global Exhibition, which commenced in Morocco, was attended by Pakistan’s Federal IT and Telecom Minister. A three member delegation was led by Syed Amin ul Haque, and it included Member IT Junaid Imam and Chairman P@SHA Zohaib Khan.

Syed Amin ul Haque also launched the Pakistan Pavilion at the exhibition. It helped 14 companies, 10 startups and more than 200 IT masters from all around Pakistan to participate in the GITEX-23 exhibition for the first time. Pakistan Pavilion was also joined by Former Minister of IT and Transport of Morocco Rabbah Aziz, Huawei Africa President Colin Hu and various other popular names.

