In a landmark move to support overseas Pakistanis, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport has become the first in Pakistan to offer an international driving license facility, making it easier for travelers to secure licenses before heading abroad.

The Lahore Traffic Police has launched Pakistan’s very first international driving license facility kiosk right inside the airport premises. The initiative was officially inaugurated by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Athar Waheed, who highlighted that the project aims to simplify the process for passengers flying out of the country.

According to CTO Dr. Athar Waheed, this one-of-a-kind kiosk enables travelers to obtain their international driving licenses within minutes, eliminating the need for multiple visits to licensing centers before departure. Along with processing international driving permits, the center also offers a suite of other licensing services.

Round-the-clock services for travelers

The facility is designed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring that passengers can access essential services regardless of their flight timings. Services provided include new license issuance, renewals, duplicate licenses, and learner permits—all under one roof at the airport.

By establishing this international driving license facility, the Lahore Traffic Police aims to offer unprecedented convenience to both overseas Pakistanis and other travelers, streamlining a process that previously required navigating city offices and long queues.

Officials underscored that this step aligns with broader efforts to modernize public services and deliver citizen-centric solutions. The 24/7 availability of this center is expected to greatly benefit people with tight travel schedules, allowing them to sort out important documentation just before departure.