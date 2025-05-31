This Inexpensive Device Could Reveal Dangerous Lead in Your Water

Approximately one-third of the world’s children have blood lead levels exceeding the WHO’s recommended level, with water being its main source. While getting your water checked is a time-consuming and expensive process, this cheap device allows users to check lead in their tap water accurately.







The low-cost, portable device called the E-Tongue allows homeowners to test their tap water for lead. This innovative tool lets individuals ensure the safety of their drinking water. Developed by Professor Pradeep Kurup and his team at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, the E-Tongue functions by applying a voltage to a water sample.

Any lead ions present adhere to the device’s gold electrode. When the voltage is reversed, these ions detach, producing an electrical current whose strength directly correlates to the amount of lead in the water. This information is then displayed on a linked smartphone app within five minutes. It also shows clear color codes (green for safe, red for exceeding EPA limits) and a concentration value.

Lead is a potent neurotoxin with no known safe level of exposure. Even small amounts can have devastating, irreversible effects, particularly on young children and pregnant women. In children, it leads to reduced IQ, learning difficulties, slowed growth, and damage to the brain.







The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that lead exposure contributed to over 1.5 million deaths globally in 2021, primarily due to cardiovascular effects. While leaded gasoline has largely been phased out globally, sources like old lead pipes and plumbing fixtures continue to pose significant threats.

The E-Tongue’s effectiveness has been demonstrated in a citizen science project involving 317 residents across four Massachusetts towns. Out of 634 tap water samples, 10 were found to exceed the EPA’s maximum allowed level of 10 parts per billion, with the E-Tongue’s results accurately verified by traditional laboratory analysis.