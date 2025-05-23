This Simple New Charger is Making Waves

No more power bricks, just plug the cable in and charge your devices. This new USB-C power cable is so simple, and it’s crazy how no one ever thought about it earlier.







A new USB-C power cable concept from Twelve South, called the PowerCord, is gaining attention for its simple yet effective design. This innovative cable integrates the power adapter directly into the wall plug, effectively eliminating the need for a separate, bulky power brick.

Typically, charging devices like phones, tablets, or even laptops require both a wall plug and a separate USB-C cable. The PowerCord streamlines this process by combining them into a single unit. With a standard wall plug on one end and a USB-C connector on the other, users can simply plug it directly into an outlet and then into their device.

The PowerCord offers a 30-watt power supply, suitable for charging a wide range of small to medium-sized devices, including iPhones, Pixel phones, iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Nintendo Switches, and even MacBook Airs.







Available in 4-foot and 10-foot lengths, the cable features a durable braided design and comes in slate black or dune white. Currently, the PowerCord is available with a Type-A wall plug, making it ideal for North America (specifically the US and Canada). Twelve South has announced plans to release EU and UK versions in mid to late June. The 4-foot model is priced at $39.99, while the 10-foot version costs $49.99.