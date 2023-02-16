Thousands of Twitter Users Report Outage

According to Downdetector, more than 8000 users reported having several issues while using Twitter

Adding to the long lists of Twitter outages that have been occurring over the last few months, the social media platform faced another outage on Wednesday. Thousands of users announced that they are having problems using Twitter.

Downdetector, a website that keeps track of outages, revealed that more than 8000 people in the US were unable to access the Twitter application.

Since Downdetector only collects status reports from its sources and user submitted information, the actual number of affected users could have been much larger.

Many Twitter users faced a similar problem just around a week ago, where an increase in site traffic limited users from making a Tweet. Users trying to make a tweet were met with a notification telling them that they had reached their daily limit of 2400 tweets.

Now just weeks after that problem was solved, the platform faces outage again, thus resulting in people criticizing both Twitter and its new CEO Elon Musk.

Many users say that the outages are a result of Musk’s decision to fire thousands of Twitter employees, just days after taking over the company.

Back in December, the platform faced another outage, which to date, is the biggest Twitter outage. Tens of thousands of users worldwide reported having no access to either the platform or its key features for hours at end.

Both Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk have not made a comment on the recent outage. What do you think might have caused the problem?



