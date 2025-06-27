Threads Adds Custom Hidden Words And Time Limited Filters

Meta’s social media platform Threads, designed to rival X (formerly Twitter), has introduced a significant update that gives users more personalized control over the content they see.







The update includes independent Hidden Words settings and a new filter time limit option, marking a step toward making Threads a more standalone platform from Instagram.

Until now, Threads’ Hidden Words feature, used to filter out unwanted content based on specific words, phrases, or emojis, was linked to a user’s Instagram settings. That meant any filters applied affected both platforms. However, in its latest update, Threads announced that users can now create a separate list of Hidden Words specifically for Threads.

“The feature allows you to filter out posts that contain words, phrases, or emojis you don’t want to see in feeds, searches, profiles, and replies,” the company shared.

This change enables users to better personalize their Threads experience without influencing what they see on Instagram.







Introducing Temporary Filters with Time Limits

Alongside this update, Threads now gives users the option to apply time-limited filters. For instance, if you want to avoid spoilers from a TV show but only temporarily, you can now set a filter to expire within 30 days.

This feature lets users “snooze” certain keywords and later allow related content back into their feeds, providing a flexible approach to content filtering.

These upgrades follow closely after Threads began testing a separate DM inbox, distinct from Instagram’s. The rollout of independent moderation features and messaging tools suggests that Meta is gradually shaping Threads into an autonomous platform.

In addition, Threads has recently launched fediverse integration, allowing users to explore posts from the decentralized social network, as well as spoiler text formatting, and new tools for creators to share links and track clicks directly from their Threads profiles.

As Threads continues to evolve, these new features underscore Meta’s commitment to giving users greater control, privacy, and personalization, all while expanding its platform to better compete with X.