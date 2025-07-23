By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Threads Boosts Creator Tools With New Performance Insights

In its latest update, Threads has introduced improved content insights, giving creators a clearer picture of how their posts perform and where they are discovered. The Meta-owned platform unveiled the feature update on Tuesday, aimed at helping users track engagement, audience growth, and visibility across platforms.

The new update adds detailed breakdowns in the “Insights” dashboard. Under the “Interactions” section, users can now track engagement through likes, replies, quotes, and reposts.

The “Followers” section shows growth metrics. It includes demographics like age and gender. It also shows location data, such as top cities and countries.

Threads has added a trend chart. It shows how a post’s performance changes over 7 to 90 days. This helps users spot content patterns more easily.

Since Threads content can appear on Instagram and Facebook, creators can now view where their content is being discovered. The dashboard displays a percentage breakdown of views by platform. It shows whether Instagram or Facebook is driving more traffic to their posts.

Creator Tools for Growth

Threads says the update is meant to help creators “build audiences, grow their presence, and understand what sorts of content resonates with their followers.” With these analytics, users gain a strategic advantage in refining their content and boosting engagement.

The update comes at a time of rapid growth for Threads. According to Similarweb data, Threads’ mobile app recorded 115.1 million daily active users in June 2025, marking a 127.8% year-over-year increase. In comparison, X reached 132 million daily users, but saw a 15.2% decline in growth.

As Threads narrows the gap with its top competitor, offering powerful analytics tools makes strategic sense. It arms creators with actionable data as the platform continues its challenge to X and other social media rivals.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

