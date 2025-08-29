Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts

Threads is now testing a new “text attachment” feature, allowing users to embed longer posts and formatted text directly in their posts. This change promises to strike a balance between expressiveness and readability without resorting to fragmented threads or screenshot workarounds.

A Seamless Shift from Notes to Longer Posts

Users with the feature will see a new page icon in the post composer. Tapping it opens a custom editor reminiscent of a mini blog, complete with rich text styling. Once posted, the long-form content appears as a gray expandable box within the update, keeping the feed clean while offering depth just a tap away.

Text-Based Expression: A Step Forward

This update addresses a long-standing gap. Threads has long capped posts at 500 characters, prompting users to post screenshots instead of text. With text attachments, the app edges closer to being a hybrid between microblogging and full article platforms, without leaving its social roots.

Unlike X’s Articles feature, which is behind a paywall, Threads appears to be testing this feature for all users, bypassing added subscription layers at least for now.

A Creator’s Tool and Meta’s Strategic Play

For writers, content creators, and communicators, this feature can streamline storytelling with no more juggling platforms or losing context. Threads’ aspirations become clear: it wants to be a space that values longer narrative, not just punchy updates.

In context, the addition aligns with Threads’ pivot toward utility as well as creativity. Recent updates include DMs, fediverse compatibility, and AI tools. The platform, now with over 400 million monthly active users, is doubling down on versatility to differentiate itself from competitors.

What Creators Should Do Now

Watch for the new page icon in the composer. If you see it, you can test the feature immediately.

Experiment with longer posts but keep them concise, such as news highlights, book excerpts, or short essays.

Use formatting like bold or italics to make content skimmable.

Monitor performance versus traditional Threads updates to see if engagement improves.

Threads’ introduction of text attachments marks a nuanced shift. It is not abandoning its fast-flow style but creating space for deeper conversations.

Threads was launched by Instagram in January 2023, right after Elon Musk took over Twitter. It’s a text-based platform designed to rival Twitter while also building on Instagram’s commitment to creators and fostering positive connections.