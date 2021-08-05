TikTok Is Working On Instagram-Like Stories

With Twitter officially dropping their version of stories called ‘Fleets’, TikTok is looking to invest in a stories feature of their own for their respective platform. The feature on TikTok was spotted by a Twitter user which was later confirmed by the company itself.

According to a TikTok spokesperson:

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently, we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok Community.”

However, it is to be noted that this feature will not replace any of the existing features that TikTok provides such as Duets, Stitch, etc.

TikTok Stories what the… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PIUpKMhj0k — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

In a nutshell, TikTok stories will set to compete with Instagram and will have the same thing as every story feature on social media has i.e. a small video or status visible for only 24 hours with the usual features of keeping a check on views and comments.

According to the company, there is no official date of the launch of the feature but is set to arrive real soon once the testing phase is completed.