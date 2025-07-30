By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tiktok Rolls Out New Parental Control Features

TikTok is now rolling out several new features, including enhanced parental controls, creator tools, and a new interactive wellbeing feature, to provide a safer and interactive user experience.

The social media network is introducing new parental features to its Family Pairing, which enables parents to connect their accounts with their teen’s account to tailor safety settings.

Under this new feature, parents can block particular accounts that they don’t want their kids to see. Blocked accounts will not be able to interact with the teen, and the teen will not view the account’s content in their feed.

Additionally, Parents will now automatically receive a notification when their teenager posts a public video, story, or photo. TikTok claims that this will allow parents to stay connected and to know what their teenager is posting without interrupting their creativity.

Moreover, the new special feature will enable Parents to get deeper insight into the privacy controls that their child chooses. For instance, parents will be able to view whether their teenager (16-17 years old) has turned on downloads for their content, or if their following list is public.

Additional Features

Furthermore, TikTok is also introducing “Creator Care Mode,” which will filter out all comments labeled as offensive, inappropriate, or obscene. It also pre-filters comments from users that are reported, disliked, or removed.

TikTok indicates that the feature employs Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that it can comprehend the user blocking and deleting the content. Therefore, if a creator keeps deleting or reporting some types of comments, then those types of comments are unlikely to show up in their comment section.

A new commenting feature for TikTok Live will enable creators to mute a word from their comments altogether. In addition, users who have already commented on the word or those who comment on the word in the future will be silenced for the creator’s specified amount of time.

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

