Tiktok Sparks Global Backlash As It Replaces Human Moderators With Ai

TikTok has ignited a storm of controversy by replacing hundreds of human content moderators with AI systems and outsourced labor fueled by job cuts in key locations like Berlin and Malaysia. Workers are striking, unions are demanding accountability, and critics warn of sharp drops in content sensitivity.

Berlin Human Moderators Take a Stand

In Berlin, TikTok laid off around 150 moderators, nearly 40% of its local workforce. Moderators, unionized under ver.di, have launched strikes demanding severance equal to three years of salary and prolonged notice periods.

One striking banner read: “We trained your machines—now pay us what we deserve!” Workers argue that TikTok refuses meaningful negotiations despite their skilled labor sustaining the platform.

Critics warn the replacement AI systems lack cultural context. There have been instances of false flagging benign content like beach celebrations while missing genuine threats. Moderators note they previously reviewed up to 1,000 videos daily, highlighting the emotional toll of the job.

A Rapid, Global AI Moderation Rollout

This Berlin shakeup follows a sweeping restructure by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

Earlier in the year, Reuters confirmed mass layoffs across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa as part of TikTok’s push toward full-scale automation of content oversight. TikTok has also axed significant moderation workforce in the Netherlands (approximately 280 jobs) and Malaysia (about 500 roles).

Gap Between Parent Company and Human Moderators

The layoffs in Germany follow TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s 2024 testimony before the US Congress, where he pledged to increase investment in trust and safety. At the time, he committed more than $2 billion to support a global team of over 40,000 people. However, these labor unrest reveals a disconnect between investment and workforce welfare.

“Basically, they told us: ‘We don’t want to talk to you,’” Kunkel said. “After that, we went on two strikes — but there’s still no response.”

TikTok spokesperson Anna Sopel said the proposed cuts are designed to “streamline workflows and improve efficiency” and stressed that “we remain fully committed to protecting the safety and integrity of our platform.”