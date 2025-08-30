Tiktok Voice Notes Bring Audio Messages And Image Sharing

TikTok has added voice notes and expanded image sharing in direct messages to make chats richer and more private. The update lets users send audio messages up to sixty seconds long and share up to nine photos or videos at once in one to one and group conversations. The feature will roll out to eligible accounts over the coming weeks.

TikTok Voice Notes aim to keep conversations inside the app and to match features already common on other platforms. The company said voice recordings are sent when the user releases the microphone control unless the user cancels the recording first. This design means senders should pay attention before letting go of the record control.

The change also strengthens TikTok as a place for ongoing conversation. Group chats on the platform can hold up to 32 people and creators already use chat rooms to connect with followers. The new attachments support both private exchanges and group interactions without switching apps.

Safety controls are in place for young users. Direct messaging remains unavailable to accounts under sixteen years of age. For users aged 16 to 18 automated systems will block images that appear to contain nudity before they are delivered. Adults may choose to enable or disable some safety settings in their app. TikTok says these measures aim to protect young people while allowing older users more control.