TikTok is experimenting with a new feature called Bulletin Boards, a one-way messaging tool for creators to broadcast updates to their followers. The test rollout, spotted by TechCrunch, is already live for select accounts and mimics Instagram’s Broadcast Channels, but with a TikTok twist.

TikTok Lets Creators Dominate the Mic

Only creators and brands can post in their bulletin board, while followers can respond with emoji reactions but no text. These posts can include text updates, videos, and photos. Early adopters reportedly include big names like People magazine, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Jonas Brothers.

Unlike group chats or DMs, bulletin boards are purely for announcements, sneak peeks, and special content that followers can react to but not reply to directly.

TikTok’s Bulletin Boards: One Feature Closer to a Super App

TikTok has a long history of borrowing from rivals. It launched Stories in 2022, added photo posts to compete with Instagram carousels, and now brings creator communication full circle with this feature. This strategic move reinforces TikTok’s vision of becoming a comprehensive platform not just for content but for deeper creator fan interaction.

Bulletin Boards also help creators avoid algorithm shifts by offering a reliable way to reach fans without relying on For You Page visibility.

The Bigger Picture: Engagement, Monetization, and Control

Giving creators tools to speak directly to fans means stronger retention and longer app sessions. It also opens the door for future monetization features such as exclusive bulletin content for paid subscribers or sponsored announcements.

Instagram’s Broadcast Channels have already proven that this format works. TikTok’s test is smaller in scale for now, but if successful, it could roll out widely and evolve to include polls, analytics, and even audio messages.

Bulletin Boards: What’s Next?

Bulletin Boards mark another step in TikTok’s quest to rival Instagram and YouTube, not just as a video platform but as a communication and creator-first ecosystem. If launched globally, it could reshape how fans follow their favorite stars and brands on TikTok.