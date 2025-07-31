By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Toyota Global Sales 2025 Reach Record High Retains Top Automaker Spot

Toyota’s global sales in 2025 have hit a new milestone, with the company selling 5.5 million vehicles worldwide in the first half of the year, according to financial results released on Wednesday. This marks the sixth consecutive year Toyota has held the title of the world’s best-selling automaker.

The Japanese carmaker recorded a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase in vehicle sales from January to June 2025, making it the highest global half-year sales figure in Toyota’s history.

Domestically, the company saw a strong surge, with sales rising by 27.4 percent to reach 1 million vehicles. Overseas sales also increased by 3.6 percent, totaling 4.5 million units.

The reported sales numbers include those from Daihatsu, Toyota’s minicar subsidiary, and Hino, the company’s truck manufacturing arm. Both are integral parts of the Toyota Motor Group.

During the same period, Toyota’s performance in key international markets remained solid. Sales in the United States climbed by 4.2 percent to 1.24 million units, while China saw a 6.8 percent growth, reaching 837,744 units.

With these results, Toyota’s global sales in 2025 firmly outpaced its closest competitor, Volkswagen AG. The German automaker posted a 1.3 percent increase in global sales, delivering 4.41 million units during the same six-month period.

Toyota’s consistent growth and expanding international footprint continue to reinforce its leadership in the global automotive market, setting the tone for the rest of the year.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

