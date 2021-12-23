TPL Trakker offers customized fleet management solution to K-Electric via new partnership

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading mapping, tracking, and IoT services provider, has partnered to provide a comprehensive and personalized fleet management solution to K-Electric encompassing mapping and tracking for all their vehicles. The sophisticated system is a significant milestone for KE in streamlining its operations while it showcases the technological prowess that TPL Trakker possesses in delivering high-value solutions to its customers across a diverse range of fields.

K-Electric is the sole power utility for Karachi that also supplies electricity to other parts of Sindh and Balochistan such as Dhabeji, Gharo, Bela, Uthal, and Vinder. The organization has a vast fleet of service vehicles, nearly 1,000 in number, that carries out maintenance and repair work to maintain its infrastructure.

TPL Trakker is Pakistan’s premier mapping as well as a tracking solutions provider that specializes in tactful management of technological sophistication in order to provide high-quality services to its dynamic customers. Through the newly established partnership between KE and TPL Trakker, the latter will provide a wide range of services for KE’s fleet that will enable telematics and visualization for all the vehicles.

The Personalized Vehicle Tracking & Management System App exclusively designed & developed for KE offers a customized dashboard for real-time statuses of vehicle trips and breadcrumb replay. The service end of this partnership includes monthly and weekly reports from TPL Trakker along with a portal that offers real-time data with the help of graphical analysis, hierarchy-wise selection, vehicle KM calculation violations, and a number of other features. The system also has an accompanying application for Android and iOS which offers the convenience of viewing the same insights on smartphones.

Commenting on the development, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO TPL Trakker stated;

“For more than 2 decades, TPL Trakker has been revolutionizing Pakistan’s mapping and telematics segment through its technological prowess and has the ability to understand the local market and its challenges. With an unfaltering commitment towards innovation, we continue to deliver unprecedented solutions for our customers. This partnership with KE symbolizes our competence and expertise to enable various organizations in streamlining their existing supply chains for smooth delivery of services to customers.”

Expressing his opinion on the partnership, Imran Rana, Director Communications at K-Electric said,

“Customer centricity has always been at the heart of our core business philosophy. At KE, we are constantly looking for new ways to further enrich our customer experience, and collaboration with TPL Trakker is another milestone towards achieving it. Through this partnership, K-Electric’s fleet management system will become more efficient which in turn, will reduce our complaint resolution timeframe as well as optimize our maintenance operations.”

TPL Trakker is empowering organizations in the energy, food delivery, ride-hailing, banking, insurance, and a wide variety of other industries through state-of-the-art asset tracking services for the past 19 years.