The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has launched a new system to make traffic challans easier to access and pay. Lahore will be the first city in Punjab where citizens receive e-challans directly on WhatsApp, linked to numbers registered with the Excise Department.

With this upgrade, citizens can view details of their fines and even see camera images on their mobile phones. A secure payment link will also be sent through WhatsApp, making fine payments quicker and more convenient.

Officials confirmed that the old email-based system for corrections and inquiries has been discontinued. Instead, a new “Review” option has been added to the Safe Cities website. Citizens can now request corrections online, and valid cases will be resolved immediately.

The authority emphasized that these changes are designed to ensure transparency and improve public convenience. Citizens can still pay challans through the official website, which now provides multiple payment options for added ease.