TruKKer acquires Pakistani startup TruckSher as a part of its expansion

In recent news, the largest digital freight network in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has officially acquired Pakistani startup TruckSher in order to further expand itself in the land freight sector.

As of now, TruKKer currently operates a fleet of more than 35,000 trucks across its primary markets of Saudia Arab, UAE, Egypt, and more. Moreover, it is spread across 17 locations in the MENA region. According to a statement regarding TruckSher:

“TruckSher commenced operations in Pakistan earlier in 2021 raised seed investment from Sarmayacar and has grown healthily in the domestic Pakistan long haul sector.”

“Over a short period, TruckSher has developed a strong client base into commodities, FMCG and electronics sectors due to its focus on operational excellence and compliance.”

According to TruKKer’s Chief Operating Officer, Anish Garg:

“We have been doing our feasibility and analysis of the Pakistan land freight sector for some time now and are very excited with the opportunity it offers to digitization and adaptation of technology in this fragmented and traditional sector.”

He further added:

“A strong team focussed on growth, operational excellence, and passion about the opportunity that technology offers to create long-term efficiencies is key to success. We are glad to welcome the TruckSher team to TruKKer and further accelerate their trajectory to continue leading the land freight sector in Pakistan fueled by our advanced engineering products and processes.”

Moreover, according to TruckSher’s Managing Director, Abid Butt:

“We are very excited to work with TruKKer and look forward to accelerating our growth in Pakistan and learn from the success achieved in the MENA region.”