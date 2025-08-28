By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 12 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Several Countries Halt Student Visas For Pakistani Applicants

The Trump administration has announced new restrictions on U.S. visas for international students and foreign journalists. The policy aims to close loopholes, reduce overstays, and strengthen immigration checks.

Since 1978, foreign students with F-visas could remain in the United States as long as they stayed enrolled. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) now says this system is outdated. Officials argue it creates tracking issues and unfair advantages over U.S. citizens in education and work opportunities. Through the Pakistan Professional Partnership Program in Journalism, the U.S. brings 160 Pakistani journalists annually, with a return of 30 American journalists to Pakistan

Under the new rule, students can only stay for the length of their academic program, with a maximum of four years. Foreign journalists will be given an initial stay of 240 days, extendable if approved..

Group Approximate Number
International Students (Total) 1,126,690
Pakistani Students (2024) 10,988
Pakistani Students (2025 est.) ~12,500
Pakistani Journalists (annually via exchange) 160

The DHS explained that the move is designed to improve monitoring, protect national security, and ensure visa compliance. Both groups, students and journalists will face stricter checks and more frequent reviews.  Universities and press organizations have already expressed concerns, saying these limitations may impact cultural exchange, global research collaboration, and press freedom.

Education experts fear the policy may discourage international students from choosing U.S. universities. Media groups also warn that limiting journalist visas could affect press freedom and international coverage.

The plan is part of the Trump administration’s wider immigration strategy, focused on stronger border control and the “America First” approach.

 

