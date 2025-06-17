Trump Signals Tiktok Deadline Extension As China Approval Looms

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated he may once again approve a TikTok deadline extension for ByteDance to sell off TikTok’s U.S. assets, citing both strategic benefits and potential Chinese regulatory delays.







Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump reiterated that the short video app, owned by China-based ByteDance, played a role in boosting his popularity among young voters during the 2024 election.

When asked if he would extend the June 19 deadline, he responded, “Probably, yeah,” adding, “Probably have to get China approval but I think we’ll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it.”

This marks the third Trump TikTok deadline extension since a U.S. law mandated ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations or cease functioning in the country by January 19. Trump, who began his second term on January 20, has so far delayed enforcement—first pushing it to April and then to June.

Earlier this year, a proposal was under consideration that would shift TikTok’s U.S. assets into a newly formed, U.S.-based company, with majority American ownership. However, the plan was shelved when China signaled disapproval, following Trump’s announcement of significant tariffs on Chinese imports.







While Trump’s moves suggest a willingness to negotiate, Democratic lawmakers argue that the president lacks the legal authority to delay enforcement of the congressional mandate. They also claim the abandoned deal did not fully comply with legal divestment standards.

As geopolitical tensions persist, TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, hinging on political maneuvering in both Washington and Beijing.