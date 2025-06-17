By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Trump Signals Tiktok Deadline Extension As China Approval Looms

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated he may once again approve a TikTok deadline extension for ByteDance to sell off TikTok’s U.S. assets, citing both strategic benefits and potential Chinese regulatory delays.



Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump reiterated that the short video app, owned by China-based ByteDance, played a role in boosting his popularity among young voters during the 2024 election.

When asked if he would extend the June 19 deadline, he responded, “Probably, yeah,” adding, “Probably have to get China approval but I think we’ll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it.”

This marks the third Trump TikTok deadline extension since a U.S. law mandated ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations or cease functioning in the country by January 19. Trump, who began his second term on January 20, has so far delayed enforcement—first pushing it to April and then to June.

Earlier this year, a proposal was under consideration that would shift TikTok’s U.S. assets into a newly formed, U.S.-based company, with majority American ownership. However, the plan was shelved when China signaled disapproval, following Trump’s announcement of significant tariffs on Chinese imports.



While Trump’s moves suggest a willingness to negotiate, Democratic lawmakers argue that the president lacks the legal authority to delay enforcement of the congressional mandate. They also claim the abandoned deal did not fully comply with legal divestment standards.

As geopolitical tensions persist, TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, hinging on political maneuvering in both Washington and Beijing.

Bytedance, Donald Trump, TikTok App
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Gta Vi Delay Dampens Hopes For 2025 Videogame Market Boom

GTA VI Delay Dampens Hopes for 2025 Videogame Market Boom

Chat Gpts Launch Has Aftereffects Similar To The First Nuclear Test

Chat GPT’s Launch Has Aftereffects Similar To the First Nuclear Test

Research Shows Photons Born From Nothing The Future Of Light

Research Shows Photons Born From Nothing: The Future of Light

Microsoft Passwords Will Not Be Accessible After 6 Weeks

Microsoft Passwords Will Not Be Accessible After 6 Weeks

New Solar Panel Technology Ultra Thin 1000x More Efficient

New Solar Panel Technology: Ultra-Thin & 1000x More Efficient

Ai Usage Makes You Dumb Microsoft Revealed

AI Usage Makes You Dumb; Microsoft Revealed

Windows 11 Users Could Permanently Lose Their Data

Windows 11 Users Could Permanently Lose Their Data

Adobe Unveils Firefly Ai App For Ios And Android

Adobe Unveils Firefly AI App for iOS and Android

Pak American Entrepreneur Raises 600m For Ai Vehicle Startup Applied Intuition

Pak-American Entrepreneur Raises $600M for AI Vehicle Startup Applied Intuition

It Telecom Budget Allocation In Pakistan Soars To Rs28 9 Billion

PTA Suspends LDI License Applications Amid Low Business Demand

New Tax Alert Govt Targets Tax Temu Google Others Under Digital Law

New Tax Alert! Govt Targets Tax Temu, Google & Others Under Digital Law

Sindh Court Hands Down Pakistans First Insider Trading Conviction

Pakistan Secures First Insider Trading Conviction: Habib Metro Bank AVP Found Guilty

Bisp Retail Payment System Rolled Out For 2025 Installments

BISP Retail Payment System Rolled Out for 2025 Installments