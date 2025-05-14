Twitch tweaks their Ad style & perks, sparks debate

A recent Twitch ad update is changing how viewers experience advertisements on the platform. Twitch is currently testing a new picture-in-picture ad format that plays ads muted while allowing the main stream to remain in full view. This update aims to address long-standing viewer complaints about full-screen ads disrupting the live content experience.

As a major platform for live streaming, Twitch frequently tests new features to enhance usability for viewers, creators, and advertisers. The Twitch ad update is just one part of several experimental changes. Another new feature currently in testing is called the Treasure Train, a spin-off of the popular Hype Train. The Treasure Train occasionally replaces the Hype Train, but streamers can choose to opt out of it.

Treasure Train offers additional benefits to users who gift subscriptions. Once the feature reaches Level 5, viewers have a limited-time opportunity to buy Tier 1 subscription bundles at a 35% discount. This gives audiences a fresh incentive to support streamers while enjoying exclusive deals, a move that has been well-received by parts of the community.

Mixed Reactions to Twitch Ad Changes

However, reactions to the new Twitch ad update have been mixed. While many are glad that ads may no longer interrupt streams entirely, some users are unsure whether this feature will replace or simply supplement the current ad model. Concerns remain about whether Twitch will continue showing full-screen ads alongside the new muted format.

In addition to these updates, Twitch has announced a new content retention policy. Channels that exceed a 100-hour threshold for saved content will see older Highlights and Uploads permanently deleted. Creators have until May 19 to download and back up any content they wish to preserve. Twitch recommends uploading saved files to other platforms if desired.

With ongoing changes like picture-in-picture ads and better monetization tools, the future of Twitch seems poised to become more viewer- and creator-friendly. While not all updates have been universally embraced, many in the community are cautiously optimistic about what’s next for the platform.