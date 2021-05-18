News, Social Media

Twitch Set Lower Subscription Prices, Streamers Can Earn More Money

Twitch is set to bring about major changes in its subscription prices as now users will receive lower subscription prices that are localized to their specific country. This will start from Turkey and Mexico on May 20th and will then move on worldwide. This basically means lower prices yet higher earnings for streamers in the long run. However, these lower prices will not apply to users outside of the U.S.

This means that the most affordable Twitch subscription which allows fans to pay streams and get perks only for $4.99 will be translated into local currencies across the globe. This is to ensure that all users from across the globe can join Twitch and support their favorite creators with ease.

Though this does seem that revenue will fall for the creators and streamers, Twitch has sorted out this issue by introducing a ‘revenue adjustment incentive’ which allows users Twitch to increase a streamer’s revenue if it falls below the baseline.

According to Twitch, this is how the incentive works:
“Twitch will cover 100% of baseline channel and Prime sub revenue (if needed) for three calendar months, including the month of the price change. After that, we will slowly decrease incentive payments by 25% every three months over the following 9 months, totaling a 12-month period of providing revenue adjustment incentives.”

