Twitter finally announced its limiting-reply feature for the users

Twitter is making its limiting-reply feature available to its user’s worldwide. Suzanne Xie, the product management director of Twitter, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that the feature is a part of the platform’s effort to provide more control to the people over their conversation.

“Sometimes is more comfortable talking about what’s happening when they can choose who can reply. Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don’t get in the way of meaningful conversations,” said Suzanne in her blog post.

To make this feature works, every time the user is going to send a tweet, they will be given three options to select who can reply; every one that is the default setting, only those who gets followed by the user or people that are mentioned by the user in their tweets.

According to Xie, the research by Twitter showed people who access the limited replies felt more comfortable tweeting and more protected from spam and abuse. It would also reduce the number of unwanted direct messages.

The company has been testing the limited reply feature sine may. Last week the update was accidentally pushed to the iPhone version of theirs.

Now it has been available for both iOS and Android. The blog post states: “People are sharing more of their thoughts- tweets using these settings about topics like Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 are on average longer than those that don’t use these settings.”

