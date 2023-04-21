Twitter Goes into Meme Mode as Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo Lose Blue Ticks

As Twitter turns into a subscription based service many major celebrities and sportsmen lose their legacy blue tick for not paying up the $8 Twitter Blue subscription

Major Twitter celebrities and sportsmen including Pakistan cricket team captain ‘Babar Azam’, Indian captain ‘Virat Kholi’ and Portuguese football star ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ have all lost their Twitter legacy blue tick as the platform turns into a subscription based service that is only allowing its subscribers to have a blue tick.

This rapid removal of legacy blue ticks from all celebrity profiles comes after Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the final date for removing Twitter legacy blue ticks will be 20th April. Previously, the CEO decided to remove the blue ticks on the first of April but later decided to delay the actions until today.

Apart from these famous football and cricket stars, many other famous names around the world have also lost their Twitter blue ticks. Examples include bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, former US president Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey etc.

With the blue tick removals being Twitter’s final move for pushing users to buy the Twitter blue subscription, all personalities including Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo will now have to pay up $8 to gain their blue tick again.

This was the first time in the history of Twitter for famous celebrities to lose their blue ticks, thus Pakistani users on the platform started a meme fest with hashtags such as #bluetick and #elonmusk trending in Pakistan.

Here are some of the most hilarious memes that we found on the Pakistani Twitter, we challenge you to not burst into laughter.

Twitter is such a funny place where Fan page has a Blue Tick but Babar Azam don’t 😂😭❤️. pic.twitter.com/3rXKMLXAim — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) April 20, 2023

Babar, virat and other big players to Elon musk after knowing that he removed their blue tick for not giving money.pic.twitter.com/7YAfqLE4KE — A🪐 (@avocod1sh) April 20, 2023

As of now, this is my blue tick verification! 😬 https://t.co/BSk5U0zKkp pic.twitter.com/OEqBTM1YL2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Babar Azam without a blue tick pic.twitter.com/VM7zFGxXZe — SHAK. (@aestheticshak) April 21, 2023

Read more:

10 Ways To Make Money Through Virtual Reality