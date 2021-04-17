Twitter says services down for some users, but it’s working to fix it

Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

“Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon,” the company said in a tweet.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to the data presented in outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

The last time Twitter suffered from an outage like this was back in October 2020, when the company explained that the issue arose from “some trouble with our internal systems”.

Back then, the microblogging platform was down from around 2:10 am PST on October 16 till around 5 in the morning.

The service started to pick up again after an hour or so had passed and some users reported the site as functional once more. The Tweet by the support account said that no signs of hacking or any other malicious activity were apparent and that trouble with some internal systems was the reason the website stopped working.

Twitter users are quite familiar with such outages. Many have become familiar with Twitter’s fail whale icon – an image that appears on the website when it is over capacity or cannot be reached.