Twitter to Close its Offices Until Next Week

Twitter employees have reportedly received a message from Twitter notifying them that all company offices will remain closed until next week. Message from the company does not mention the reason behind the closing but requests employees to not share any confidential Twitter information on the internet.

Most people believe that the reason behind Twitter’s temporary closing is a large number of protesting staff. This is because most employees reportedly chose to quit after Elon told them to “sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or leave”.

While Twitter refuses to reveal the reason behind the temporary office shutdown, it seems that the company now has to make some decisions behind locked doors. With staff not complying to Elon Musk’s orders and a large number of them willing to leave, it is only logical for Twitter’s top staff to make some crucial decisions now.

Insisting on longer work hours for Twitter employees, Musk just a few days ago tweeted that Twitter employees will have to work “long hours at high intensity or leave the company”. “Those who did not sign up by Thursday would be given three months’ severance pay” he added.

Currently people are guessing that a large number of employees have already said their farewell to Twitter as they don’t agree to the new rules set up by Elon. Employees are seen using #LoveWhereYouWorked and saluting emoji on their Twitter accounts showing that they have left the company.

“”I think when the dust clears today, there’s probably going to be less than 2,000 people left.” said a Twitter employee when asked about the situation.

