Two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Games on Sale NOW!

Good knews for Master Splinter fans. Two popular Ninja Turtles games, Splintered Fate and Wrath of the Mutants, are now heavily discounted on multiple platforms. These limited-time offers provide fans with an excellent opportunity to experience these titles at reduced prices.







Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Up to 50% Off

Splintered Fate, a roguelike action game developed by Super Evil Megacorp, is currently priced at $14.99 on both Nintendo Switch and Steam, a 50% discount. This promotion is applicable until June 3rd on Switch and June 5th on Steam.

In addition, the “Casey Jones & The Junkyard Jam” expansion is included in the Splintered Fate + DLC bundle, which is priced at $16.64 (PKR 4,700 approx.) on Switch and $17.69 (PKR 5,000 approx.) on Steam respectively. New enemies, five new artifacts, challenging foes, and co-op gameplay are all included in the DLC.

Splintered Fate is available at a 20% discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers until June 3rd, resulting in a price of $23.99 (PKR 6,800 approx.).







Wrath of the Mutants – Up to 60% Off

Wrath of the Mutants, a beat-em-up game originally released in arcades in 2017, is now available for $11.99 (PKR 3,400 approx.) on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. However, it remains at its regular price of $29.99 (PKR 8,500 approx.) on Steam and Xbox. This discount is valid through May 29th on PlayStation and June 5th on Switch.

These discounts provide an excellent opportunity for fans to dive into the TMNT universe. Now is a fantastic opportunity to add Splintered Fate’s fast-paced, roguelike action or Valhalla of the Mutants’ traditional beat-em-up gameplay to your library.