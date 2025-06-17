By AbdulWasay ⏐ 8 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Trump Enters Telecom War With 47 Patriot Phone Plan

The Trump Organization introduced Trump phone on June 16, entering the telecom industry with a flagship service. The reports suggest that it is dubbed as Patriot Plan, priced at $47.45/month.



The plan gives you free calls to over 100 countries, telemedicine, and roadside assistance, as well as unlimited voice, text, and data in the U.S. It was named after Donald Trump’s two terms as 45th and current 47th president of the United States. It has 5G access through major networks and customer service based in the United States.

Trump Phone Launch Debuts Gold‑Finish Touch, T1 Android

Alongside the service, Trump phone unveiled the T1 smartphone, a gold-colored Android device priced at $499 and available for preorder with a $100 deposit.

The T1 features 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, a 6.78‑inch 120 Hz OLED screen, a 50 MP main camera, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.



Marketed as U.S.-designed and built, specifics on manufacturing or production partners have not been clarified.

Launch Licensed via MVNO Model

Trump phone operates under a licensing agreement through T1 Mobile LLC, functioning as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). It leverages infrastructure from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile without owning physical network facilities.

The Trump Organization maintains influence through trademark licensing but reportedly does not directly manage manufacturing or service delivery.

Trump Phone: Ethical and Regulatory Questions

Analysts question the venture’s viability, citing premium pricing and brand-politics entanglement.

The launch unfolds amid concerns over potential conflicts of interest, as it is tied to a sitting president and licensed through Trump family-controlled entities.

Regulatory scrutiny has also surfaced around MVNO licensing and FCC oversight.

