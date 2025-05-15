Ubisoft Delays Future Projects Akin to Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will push several of its most anticipated AAA titles into fiscal years 2026 and 2027. This decision comes following the positive results of delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows to ensure higher quality and stronger launch performance.

Background and Rationale

In its latest financial report, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows achieved the franchise’s second‑highest Day 1 sales and set a record for digital store performance. CEO Yves Guillemot explained that an internal pipeline review led the company to allocate additional development time to its largest productions for optimal quality and commercial success.

It is to note that Assassin’s Creed is a popular franchise gaming universe across the world, with players amounting to millions. Ubisoft hopes to bring other titles under the same hype umbrella.

Affected Franchises

Industry sources cite several key titles impacted by the shift:

Splinter Cell Remake is now slated for a 2026 release to refine stealth mechanics and narrative depth

is now slated for a 2026 release to refine stealth mechanics and narrative depth Far Cry 7 moves to 2026 after transitioning from the Dunia engine to the Snowdrop platform for enhanced visuals and mechanics

moves to 2026 after transitioning from the Dunia engine to the Snowdrop platform for enhanced visuals and mechanics A new Ghost Recon sequel is expected in fiscal 2027 to allow for robust multiplayer and campaign polish

sequel is expected in fiscal 2027 to allow for robust multiplayer and campaign polish Rainbow Six Mobile will launch in the 2026–27 fiscal year as Ubisoft integrates Tencent’s investment and optimizes mobile gameplay

Market Reaction and Industry Context

Following the announcement, Ubisoft shares ticked upward as investors welcomed the focus on quality over speed. The postponement of Grand Theft Auto VI into May 2026 may create a strategic window for Ubisoft’s delayed releases to capture market attention.

Analysts note that development delays have become an increasingly popular industry norm. Other companies like Electronic Arts and Activision have also reportedly extended their timelines to maximize launch impact and long‑term revenue.

Ubisoft will also host a summer showcase to reveal new trailers and updated release windows for its delayed titles.