By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 9 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ufone

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, Ufone’s financial struggles came under scrutiny. Senator Humayun Mohmand strongly criticized the operator, alleging that lingering government influence is driving Ufone into continued losses.

“Ufone is still under government influence, which is why it is operating at a loss,” Humayun Mohmand remarked. However, Senator Afnanullah disagreed, insisting that Ufone’s management is entirely private. “The company’s entire management is private, and the government has no role in its operations,” he clarified.

PTA officials provided additional context, noting that quality-of-service concerns stem from the delayed spectrum auction. Currently, Pakistan utilizes only 274 MHz of spectrum, significantly lower than regional benchmarks. The shortage has constrained operators, preventing them from enhancing network quality.

Senators further questioned whether political interference or systemic challenges were primarily responsible for Ufone’s declining performance. Some pointed to unresolved court cases over spectrum, including the 2.6 GHz band, as major hurdles delaying investment and stalling 5G rollout.

Ufone, a subsidiary of PTCL with about 13% market share and 26 million subscribers, continues to face heavy competition from larger players like Jazz and Telenor. The uncertainty around the Telenor–PTCL merger has further complicated its position in the market.

As the debate unfolded, the committee emphasized that resolving Ufone’s difficulties will require clearer policies, timely spectrum availability, and stronger regulatory consistency.

Whether its losses stem from political influence or market limitations, senators agreed that the issue must be addressed urgently to safeguard consumer interests.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

