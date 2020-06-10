Ufone’s Super Card Gold is here

Keeping in view growing data demand of its customers, Pakistani Telecom Company, Ufone, has introduced a lucrative offer by launching Super Card Gold for only PKR 999. This offer will ensure that subscribers remain connected with their loved ones all the time and without any hassle.

The new addition to the Super Card family will facilitate the ones with greater connectivity needs. Super Card Gold offers 12 GB data including 7GB for Facebook, unlimited U-U & U-PTCL minutes, SMS and 300 off-net min The card will be valid for 30 days and can be activated by self-service channels i.e. dialling *900#, digital mediums i.e. my Ufone app, www.ufone.com via credit & debit card and online partners. Upon subscribing via credit & debit card via my Ufone app and Ufone websites, customers can avail 10% cash back as well.

Customers can also visit their nearest retailer, to avail the service. The most exciting element of this offer is all taxes are inclusive and there are no additional subscriptions charges; this means no hassle of calculating rates or checking balances. To cater to the needs of existing customers, any Super Card and Super Card Plus users opting for Super Card Gold can carry forward their resources in the same convenient way.

The offer endows customers with peace-of-mind and allows them to connect with their loved ones with absolute Befikri on load amount of only PKR 999.

Ufone’s previously introduced, Super Card line-up, has some of the most economical packages in the market and is highly popular amongst customers. With Super Card Gold customers can now connect with Befikri at any time of the day. Currently, many variants of Super card are available in the market including Mini Super Card, Super Card and Super Card Plus. However, with Super Card Gold maximum amount of data and minutes are being provided to customers for their ease. This is the best offer introduced by the telecom so far.

Being a people centric brand, Ufone has always ensured to prioritize the desires of its customers. By introducing the new card they have reaffirmed its commitment towards its people and stayed true to the tagline, #TumKheriyatSeRaho because for Ufone the safety, security and happiness of its customers is the most important.

